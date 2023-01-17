It is no secret that Samsung will take the wraps off its much-awaited Galaxy S23 series smartphones at the Unpacked 2023 on February 1. Now, it looks like the Korean tech giant is planning to announce an equally anticipated device at the upcoming event.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has confirmed to MySmartPrice that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Book 3 series at the Unpacked 2023 event. Moreover, the leaker suggests the Book 3 lineup comprises five models.

Ishan believes the Book 3 lineup will include the Galaxy Book 3, Book 3 360, Book 3 Pro, Book 3 Pro 360, and Book 3 Ultra. Aside from this, the company will announce its Galaxy Book 2 Go series notebooks at the event.

The Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops will enter the Indian market alongside the Galaxy S23 series. Meanwhile, the report suggests the Galaxy Book 3 and Book 3 360 models sport a 15-inch screen size.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a slightly bigger 16-inch screen size. Likewise, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Book 3 Ultra will be available only in a 16-inch screen size option.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will feature a 16-inch Super AMOLED panel that supports a 3K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. Moreover, the laptop will pack up to Intel Evo 13th Gen i7-1360 processor.

Under the hood, the device will reportedly feature a competent Iris Xe GPU for graphics. The power-packed processor will be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Furthermore, the laptop will ship with up to 1TB NVMe SSD PCIe Gen 4 storage. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will boast four AKG-tuned speakers.

Aside from this, the Book 3 Pro 360 will offer Dolby Atmos audio support. The laptop will boot Windows 11 Home edition.

A robust 76WHr battery unit will power up the entire system. This cell will support 65W fast charging. The upcoming Samsung notebook will weigh 1.6 KG, and it will be about 13mm thick.

Also, the company will provide an S-Pen along with the notebook in the retail box. On the downside, the device does not have a slot to house the S-Pen.