Rumours are rife that Samsung is prepping to unveil its next Galaxy S-series flagship phones in February. The Galaxy S23 series will comprise the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Now, the Galaxy S23 series trio will reportedly adopt an all-new design language. Also, it is expected to come with improved cameras and upgraded hardware.

However, details about the price tag the Galaxy S23 lineup will carry are still scarce. So, it is still unclear whether the upcoming flagship phones will be costlier than their predecessors.

Alternatively, the Korean tech giant might keep the same price for the Galaxy S23 lineup. As a result, the company's profit will be considerably lower.

A report by the South Korean publication Maekyung claims the revenue of the Samsung MX Division was KRW 28.42 trillion in Q2 2022. However, it went up to KRW 32.21 trillion in Q3 2022.

In other words, the MX Division saw a whopping 13.3 percent growth in revenue quarter-on-quarter. However, the company's operating profit dropped from KRW 3.36 trillion in Q2 2022 to KRW 3.24 trillion in the third quarter of 2022.

This is a 3.6 percent drop in operating profit. The increase in revenue was due to a notable boost in the sales of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and other flagship devices.

Regrettably, Samsung could not gain profits from extra sales of these high-end devices due to the increasing prices of components used in smartphones.

In fact, the company's operating profit came down to 3.6 percent amid an increase in sales due to the rise in the price of smartphone components.

Now, the much-awaited Galaxy S23 lineup will reportedly feature more expensive components. For instance, it will house a mammoth 200MP camera and pack an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

If the Galaxy S23 series phones retail for the same price as their predecessors, Samsung will get lower profits even from its high-end offerings. This won't be an ideal situation for the company.

The Korean tech giant might not introduce the Galaxy S23 lineup with a steep price tag. The company will not be able to go toe-to-toe with the iPhone 14 lineup as far as competitiveness is concerned.

According to some reports, the Galaxy S23 will set you back $799. The Galaxy S23+, on the hand, will retail for $999. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be up for grabs with a price tag of $1,199.

Samsung will probably reduce the price cuts in a bid to increase its profit margin.