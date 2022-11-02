Samsung usually unveils its Galaxy S-series flagships in February. However, it looks like the Korean smartphone giant will launch the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series smartphones earlier than expected.

Notably, leading smartphone manufacturers have been preponing launch events lately. So, Samsung might jump on the early-launch bandwagon to stay relevant in the flagship segment.

This speculation is highly likely to come to fruition since the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series is slated to launch in Q2 of 2023. So, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might launch either in December or January 2023.

The Galaxy S23 lineup comprises three smartphones. This includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy S23 series bagged the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification.

The BIS listing is a major sign that the Galaxy S23 series is on the verge of going official. In the meantime, key details about the upcoming flagship models have already leaked.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will lock horns with the likes of the iPhone 14 series. Also, the impending smartphones from Samsung will compete against other flagship phones slated to launch next year.

The BIS listing confirms the Galaxy S23 has model number SM-S911B/DS. Likewise, the Galaxy S23 Plus has model number SM-S916B. The model number SM-S918B/DS is linked to the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The initial in the model number usually represents the series the Samsung phone belongs to. Interestingly, the listing has three model numbers that have the initial letter K.

In other words, Samsung could be gearing up to launch new smartphones under the K-series. The devices have model numbers SM-K741B/DS, SM-K746B/DS, and SM-K748B/DS.

Regrettably, details about these mysterious Samsung phones are still scarce. Still, past leaks have divulged vital information regarding the Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy S23 will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The Galaxy S23+ will feature a slightly larger 6.6-inch AMOLED panel.

Furthermore, the handset will probably have a flat display with a hole-punch cutout. The phone will have a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera.

Aside from this, the device will house a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto sensor on the back. Upfront, it will probably have a 12MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calling.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be powering up the smartphone. However, Samsung could launch Exynos 2300-backed models in some regions.

The phone will run Android 13 out of the box with One UI 5.0 on top. The Galaxy S23 will reportedly come with a bigger battery than its predecessor, which has a 3700mAh cell. Also, the phone might support 25W fast charging.