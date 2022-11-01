A leaked promotional poster seems to have given us a glimpse into the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ smartphone design. The poster reveals a slew of other vital pieces of information as well.

The alleged promotional poster has been shared by KT. Aside from revealing the design of the Galaxy S23 lineup, it shows the pre-order date and bonuses.

Furthermore, the new information suggests Samsung will host the Unpacked 2023 event on January 5. Notably, the Korean smartphone giant is expected to launch the Galaxy S23 series during the event.

The poster is reportedly related to an advanced pre-registration program that KT is likely to announce for the Galaxy S23 flagship series.

According to the leaked poster, KT customers can start registering for the Galaxy S23 from December 23. For those unaware, KT is South Korea's second-largest mobile operator.

Also, the poster indicates the last date to register the smartphones is January 5, 2023. The device could go up for pre-order starting on the same day, according to Twitter user @OreXda.

So, it is safe to assume that the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event will take place on January 5, 2023. Past leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 series will adopt an all-new camera design as compared to its predecessors.

However, some reports claim the Galaxy S23 series smartphones will sport a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like camera setup. In other words, the upcoming handsets will ditch the camera hump.

Also, this implies the minimalist camera module will feature separate circular cutouts for each sensor on the back. Interestingly, the KT promotional poster corroborates these speculations.

Moreover, the alleged leaked poster showcases the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ with three rear-mounted cameras. These cameras are encompassed by metallic rings.

The devices seem to feature glossy back panels. Also, the Galaxy S23+ is showcased in a green colourway like the Galaxy S22+.

The poster suggests customers who pre-order the Galaxy S23 series will be eligible to receive a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds either for free or at a lowered price.