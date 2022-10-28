Samsung will reportedly host its Unpacked 2023 event either in January or February. The Korean smartphone giant could unveil its much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones at the event.

Aside from this, some reports suggest Samsung is prepping to launch a Wireless Charging Hub at Unpacked 2023. The impending Samsung Wireless Charging Hub will succeed the Trio Pad Wireless Charger that made its debut back in 2020.

We are still months away from the next Samsung Unpacked event. In the meantime, the Wireless Charging Hub has bagged the BIS (Bluetooth Special Interest Group) certification.

The recently surfaced BIS listing confirms the Samsung Wireless Charger Hub carries model number EP-P9500. As the name suggests, the Wireless Charger Hub from Samsung will be capable of charging multiple devices at the same time.

The Bluetooth SIG certification website also reveals the Samsung Wireless Charger Hub's design name. According to the BIS listing, it will launch with the SmartThings Station moniker.

Furthermore, the listing reveals the product has hardware version number REV0.1. Likewise, the device has software version number P9500.001.

Aside from this, the BIS listing does not divulge any detail about the Samsung wireless charger. Yet, past leaks suggest it will offer 15W wireless charging support.

If this speculation proves to be true, the Samsung Wireless Charger Hub will be 67 percent faster than the Trio Pad Wireless Charger in terms of charging.

To recap, the Trio Pad Wireless Charger offers modest 9W wireless charging support. Also, this wireless accessory can only charge up to three devices simultaneously.

However, the Samsung Wireless Charger Hub might be able to charge more than three devices at a time. It will be interesting to see if it retains the outward appearance of the Trio Pad Wireless charger, though.

The specifications and key features of the Wireless Charger Hub are still a mystery. Nevertheless, since the product has already started receiving certifications, it could be on the verge of going official.