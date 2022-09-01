The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is slated to go official in Q1 2023, and the handset has already made numerous appearances online in the form of alleged leaked renders.

Now, an official-looking concept design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced online courtesy of a noted tipster. Technizo Concept shared the said concept design on YouTube, which doesn't coincide with the previously leaked design renders.

Not long ago, Technizo Concept showcased a realistic concept design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in white and gold colour options. So, it is surprising that the YouTuber decided to show a new design for the upcoming smartphone.

A reliable tipster claims that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will retain the rear camera setup of its predecessor. This is a major update as far as the Galaxy S23 Ultra's design is concerned.

To recall, the previously revealed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra concept gave us a glimpse into a different camera design. So, the YouTuber altered that old design and revealed an overhauled appearance of the forthcoming smartphone.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra bears a striking resemblance to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, it will be interesting to see if the real product will look like its precursor as well.

The rear panel houses five circular islands. Most of these rear-mounted circular islands will accommodate the camera sensors. Moreover, an LED flash is available on the back, alongside Samsung's branding. The device has a curved display, but it is not as curved as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Furthermore, the screen houses a centrally-aligned display camera hole. The top and bottom sides are flat.

The bottom-left side provides accommodation for the S Pen stylus. This stylus will be docked inside the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The right edge has all the physical buttons. Likewise, the bottom has a Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is made using high-quality glass and metal materials. Under the hood, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

However, Qualcomm hasn't launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC yet. The American semiconductor company will unveil its new processor later this year. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to offer high-end specs and run Android 13 OS.