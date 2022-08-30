There have been a lot of speculations surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone. The device is tipped to retain the outward appearance of its predecessor.

In other words, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could look like the Galaxy S22 Ultra with insignificant changes in the design. Some reports suggest that the upcoming flagship offering from Samsung will use the same rear camera setup as the previous model.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, all sorts of speculations around the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Ultra are popping up on the internet. Notably, most of these reports involve a considerable amount of guesswork.

So, readers should take these reports with a grain of salt. Also, Samsung will put these rumours to rest by officially confirming the specs, features, and other details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the coming days.

In the meantime, a new rumour has surfaced online, drawing our attention to the front panel of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is claimed that the upcoming flagship will sport a flat display design. Alternatively, the handset could feature less curved display edges.

Using the same design for their new flagships allows smartphone manufacturers to spend fewer resources and save time. So, Samsung will have more time and resources to focus on providing users with a superior experience in other areas.

Samsung is allegedly also embracing this strategy for developing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Despite sporting an unchanged main camera setup, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to get a thicker metal frame. According to tipster Ice Universe, this means the handset will feature a flat display.

The leaker claims that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra display will be less curved around the edges. The current Galaxy S22 Ultra is as good as, if not better, than the Galaxy Note flagships.

To recall, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was the first Galaxy S series phone to get the S Pen. So, it is safe to state that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is actually a Galaxy Note device launched under the Galaxy S lineup. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also sports a curved display like the latest Galaxy Note flagships.

Samsung is probably realizing that a flat display is more suitable for the S Pen than a curved panel. So, if the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra arrives with a flat or less curved display, it will be the best spiritual successor of the Galaxy Note series.