Much to the delight of Samsung fans, the Korean tech giant announced the much-awaited Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones at the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. The Galaxy S23 series trio brings a myriad of upgrades over the outgoing Galaxy S22 lineup.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the highest-end smartphone in the Galaxy S23 series. So, it boasts better features and higher-end specs compared to the standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ smartphones. However, there have been some reports regarding screen faults on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Some users recorded the Galaxy S23 Ultra screen-related issue and posted videos and images on social media platforms. Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra display seems to be bubbling up at corners. Taking to Reddit, one user explained the problem. Likewise, other users took to Twitter to share images and videos of the bubbling effect on their new Ultra phone.

i have that on mine , but the qustion is that normal for using or needs to return it to samsung ?@Osama11 @SaudiAndroid pic.twitter.com/sAgmttgDzT — Tex (@Pc_Gamer2030) February 16, 2023

However, this is not a Galaxy S23 Ultra-related issue, a manufacturing defect, or even a real problem. To recap, the tiny bubble that appears on the lower-right corner of the Galaxy S23 Ultra was also spotted on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. In fact, SamMobile suggests the bubble probably appeared on one of their previously used Galaxy Note 10 units as well. However, the folks at SamMobile ignored it since it didn't seem like a problem.

The Korean brand addressed these screen issue-related questions last year. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was being shipped to customers at the time. A support page on Samsung's Taiwanese portal revealed that this is a "normal phenomenon." Furthermore, the company explained that bubble formation does not affect the lifespan or functionality of the smartphone.

Samsung urged the Galaxy S22 Ultra users to use the smartphone without worry. According to the company, Samsung displays contain a slew of components including a waterproof layer, a dustproof layer, and a surface tempered glass. Apparently, the bubbling effect is merely a light refraction phenomenon that appears at certain angles.

However, not all Galaxy device users have witnessed this phenomenon on their phones. Regardless, Samsung has confirmed that it is perfectly fine to use the smartphone without stressing about the bubbling effect. Aside from this bubbling effect, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones from Samsung. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently up for grabs from Samsung's online store.