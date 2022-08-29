Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 series smartphones back in February 2022. As expected, the lineup garnered huge popularity among Samsung fans around the world. The South Korean tech giant is still riding high on the success of the Galaxy S22 series.

Now, it is prepping to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones. However, the Galaxy S22 successors aren't likely to go official anytime soon.

Some reports claim that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will not see the light of the day until 2023. Also, Samsung is still mum on its plan to launch its next generation of flagship devices.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is floating around the rumour mill. Also, some vital pieces of information regarding the upcoming lineup have surfaced online courtesy of a noted leaker.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe has divulged some details of the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 variants. The leaker claims that the devices will not boast an impressive array of features. The most notable change includes an upgraded processor.

Ice Universe predicts that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood. However, the upcoming flagship offering from Samsung will retain the same design as its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will sport the same display and frame as the Galaxy S22 and the S22+. Likewise, there will be no changes in the photography department. The upcoming smartphones will have the exact fingerprint sensor as the previous models.

To recall, the Galaxy S22 featured a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. This screen delivered a Full-HD+ resolution. However, the Galaxy S22+ sported a mammoth 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with FHD+ resolution.

Furthermore, both devices came with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on top for additional protection. These displays delivered a 120Hz refresh rate. The phones were housed in a robust Armor Aluminum frame. The larger Galaxy S22+ supports a peak brightness of 1750 nits.

However, the Galaxy S22 offered 1300 nits of peak brightness. Also, both handsets came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The phones are available with Exynos 2200 SoC in select regions.

Aside from this, the Galaxy S22 and the S22+ shipped with LPDDR5 RAM and offered UFS 3.1 storage. A 3,700mAh battery powered up the Galaxy S22, and it supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy S22+ uses a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support to draw its juices.

For optics, the smartphones featured a 50MP Samsung GN5 main sensor on the back. Also, there's a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor. Upfront, the phone houses a 10MP shooter for selfies and video calling.