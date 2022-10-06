Samsung will soon take the wraps off its next S-series smartphones. The upcoming Galaxy S23 series will comprise three smartphones: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra models.

Notably, the Galaxy S23 series trio has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Also, the design of the upcoming devices has been revealed in the form of leaked renders.

Samsung's attempt to keep details about its next flagships under wrap has been in vain so far. In line with this, reliable leaker Ice Universe has shared a new image of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The recently surfaced render is based on an image shared by equally dependable tipster OnLeaks. However, Ice Universe made a few changes to the render according to the latest pieces of leaked information.

The noted leaker said the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would sport a nearly flat display. In other words, the Ultra model will not feature curved edges. As a result, users can see the screen frame on the sides.

Furthermore, Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the Korean smartphone giant's best offering yet. The device's chin and the screen have fewer curves, which gives it a flat screen-like appearance.

However, it is worth mentioning here that Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations. The company is currently riding high on the success of its new foldable phones dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4.

Moreover, the Galaxy S22 lineup is also garnering huge popularity among Samsung fans. Amid the lack of an official confirmation, some reports claim the Galaxy S23 series is set to launch in February 2023.

To recall, Samsung has a reputation for launching S-series flagships in the first three months of the year. Also, the company follows a trend of launching new devices during the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Next year, MWC will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2023. So, it will be interesting to see whether the Galaxy S23 series will break cover during the event.