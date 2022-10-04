Some Galaxy S23 cases have surfaced online even before the smartphone goes official. However, it doesn't look like Samsung has manufactured these cases. Instead, they appear to be based on the dimensions Samsung allegedly shared with its partners.

Nevertheless, these 3rd-party cases divulge more details than the recently surfaced CAD renders. To recap, the leaked CAD renders revealed the plausible design of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. However, the pictures of the 3rd-party case showcase a completely different design language for the Galaxy S23 flagship trio.

The Galaxy S23 appears to have a camera hump. This camera arrangement doesn't coincide with previous renders that hinted at a flat rear camera module. The 3rd-party cases feature big circular cutouts that will house three sensors and the camera hump. The new leak comes from noted tipster Ice Universe.

Also, the space this protective case leaves for the Galaxy S23's camera hump is neither too thick nor too large. So, even if the Galaxy S23 has a camera hump, it isn't likely to be as obtrusive as the previous generation. Regrettably, the recent leaks do not help us draw any definitive conclusions.

In other words, it is unclear whether the Galaxy S23 will come with a camera hump, as the 3rd-party case suggests. Alternatively, this could be an early case design. Also, there is a possibility that the case will have a hump, but the phone won't. Regardless, the Galaxy S23 design is still a mystery.

It is a bit too early to foreknow the outward appearance of the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung will put these speculations to rest ahead of the Galaxy S23 series launch. So, we might have to wait until next year to catch our first glimpse of the Galaxy S23's exterior design.

The word on the street is that Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy S23 series in January 2023. Ice Universe did not specifically mention anything about the camera hump.

However, some commenters believe the protective case in the leaked images could belong to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A Twitter user even highlighted similarities between the Galaxy S23's camera setup and the camera module of the Galaxy A14.