Samsung fans have restlessly been waiting for the company's Unpacked 2023 event. The event will take place in San Francisco on February 1. The Korean tech giant will be taking the wraps off a myriad of highly anticipated products during the event.

For instance, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones at the Unpacked event. Aside from this, the company is expected to announce a myriad of exciting products including the Galaxy Book 3 series of notebooks during the event.

Now, the Galaxy Book 3 series has been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. Moreover, the upcoming Samsung notebooks have been subject to a slew of leaks. To recap, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra have already made a few appearances online in the form of leaked renders.

Also, their specifications have been tipped. Now, some official-looking images of the vanilla Galaxy Book 3 have popped up on the internet. The vanilla model's key specs have also been revealed ahead of the launch event. Popular tipster SnoopyTech has shared some high-resolution images of the base Galaxy Book 3 model.

Vanilla Galaxy Book3

15.6" Full-HD display

13th gen Intel

Many ports: USB 3.2, USB-C and HDMI.

expand storage with an additional SSD hard drive and microSD card (up to 2 TB)

1.56 kg light and 15.4 mm thin pic.twitter.com/M38krIO1xY — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 30, 2023

Moreover, the leaker has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming laptop. The Galaxy Book 3 will reportedly sport a 15.6-inch display with a Full HD resolution. Samsung will soon confirm whether this is an OLED or an LCD panel. Under the hood, the device packs a powerful Intel 13th Gen Core i5/i7 processor.

However, it is worth mentioning here that different variants of the laptop could come with different processors. The laptop also features a couple of USB Type-C ports. This could be Thunderbolt 4 ports. It might get a full-sized HDMI port, a microSD card slot, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone+microphone jack.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Book 3 could be 15.4mm thin and weigh around 1.56 kg. The laptop comes with an extra SSD slot for storage expansion. It will probably ship with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and offer at least 256GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. Samsung is likely to launch higher-end variants of the notebook that come with more memory and bigger storage options.

Notably, the Galaxy Book 3 appears to lack a traditional cylindrical-shaped charging port. So, the device could get a bundled 65W USB Type-C PD charger. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 360 are also likely to go official at the Unpacked event on February 1.