According to a recently surfaced Galaxy S23 Ultra teaser, the highest-end Galaxy S-series flagship phone will boast an impressive camera setup.

In fact, the teaser claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have "megapixels that'll make you say wooow." Also, the teaser predicts a "wow resolution is coming." r

In another video, Samsung highlighted the fact that the upcoming device is capable of capturing stunning night photos. To recap, the Korean tech giant's Columbia division recently shared a poster that confirmed the Galaxy S23 series launch date.

The Galaxy S23 series will probably comprise the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. These handsets are slated to break cover on February 1.

Ahead of its official unveiling, the Galaxy S23 series has made multiple appearances online in the form of video teasers. Now, Samsung's China division has posted two new video teasers of the Galaxy S23 lineup.

Noted leaker Ice Universe has shared the teaser via a tweet. In the teaser video, Samsung is sparing no effort to create hype around the upcoming flagships' camera capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra official warm-up video is here! pic.twitter.com/2LHs3u3cP6 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 10, 2023

Notably, the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to get a radically overhauled camera design. According to earlier reports, the Ultra model could house a huge 200MP camera.

In a separate teaser, Samsung has highlighted the nighttime photography capabilities of its upcoming S-series phones. The company claims the Galaxy S23 series trio is capable of capturing stunning night photos.

Aside from these details, specifications of all three Galaxy S23 series smartphones are already out. The S23 series trio is expected to pack an overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Upfront, the handsets will house a 12MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calling. The S23 series will boot Android 13 OS with a layer of One UI 5.0 on top.

However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly come with an improved screen and advanced cameras. The device might sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the display of the Ultra model could support 2200-nits peak brightness. The flagship phone will reportedly feature four rear-mounted cameras.

This quad rear camera setup comprises a 200MP primary camera, two 10MP telephoto lenses, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will use a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support to draw its juices.