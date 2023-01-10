If rumours making the rounds online turn out to be true, Samsung is gearing up to unveil its next Galaxy S-series phones in the coming days.

The Korean smartphone giant will take the wraps off the Galaxy S23 series trio on February 1. Notably, the lineup comprises the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Past leaks show that the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup will get a myriad of awe-inspiring accessories. Now, tipster SnoopyTech has shared product images that give us a glimpse into the official Samsung Leather Case for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra seems to have retained the leather case for its predecessor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra Leather Case is currently available for purchase on Amazon for around $37.

Samsung will offer the leather case in an additional colour option for the Galaxy S23 lineup. To recap, the company unveiled burgundy (dark red), light grey, and black case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra last year.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ users will be able to get their hands on a new stylish light brown case as well. According to the leak, all three devices will get leather cases in two new colour options.

These reportedly include green, black, and new camel colour. The Galaxy S23+ case image has already surfaced online, revealing the dark green colour variant.

Recently leaked images show that the upcoming Galaxy S23 series phones have three camera sensors housed in the rear panel. So, the smaller Galaxy S23 series models have cases without the camera module bump.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones will understandably bring major improvements over the outgoing Galaxy S22 lineup. For instance, all three models will reportedly pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Also, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could sport a mammoth 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. This screen might deliver a QHD+ resolution, coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the phones will get brighter displays compared to iPhone 14 Pro series. Notably, this display will offer a peak brightness of 2200 nits.

In the photography department, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will house four rear-mounted camera sensors. This quad-camera system will reportedly comprise a 200MP main camera and two 10MP telephoto cameras.

S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra pic.twitter.com/HuLmBAhNr7 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 9, 2023

Aside from this, the rear panel will feature an ultrawide camera. The Ultra model will use a 5000mAh battery with 15W wireless charging and 25W fast charging support.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ models, on the other hand, will get a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera. Moreover, it will have a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto camera on the back.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ sport 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch displays, respectively. These AMOLED panels support Full HD+ resolutions and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The non-Ultra models feature hole-punch cutouts for the selfie camera. The base model might get a 3900mAh battery, while the Galaxy S23+ could come with a 4700mAh battery. Lastly, all three phones will run Android 13 with One UI 5.0 on top.