The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones have been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. The Korean smartphone giant will put these speculations when it officially unveils the Galaxy S23 trio at the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1.

In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series' prices for Europe have popped up on the internet. Samsung keeps failing terribly when it comes to keeping secrets. As a result, most key details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 family have already been tipped.

Yet, details about the upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphones' pricing have been few and far between. This is exactly where the recently surfaced shred of information comes into play. Taking to his Twitter account, noted leaker Roland Quandt has shared the pricing of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

S23 pricing from a Spanish retailer:



S23 8/128 959 Euro

S23 8/256 1019 Euro

S23+ 8/256 1209 Euro

S23+ 8/512 1329 Euro

S23 Ultra 8/256 1409 Euro

S23 Ultra 12/512 1589 Euro — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 24, 2023

According to Quandt, the entire Samsung Galaxy S23 series' pricing was initially revealed by a Spanish retailer. The tipster claims the prices for Samsung's flagship series for 2023 are likely to vary in different EU countries due to VAT and duties.

If this piece of leaked information is anything to go by, the Galaxy S23 will be more expensive than the outgoing Galaxy S22. On average, the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra cost about €100 more than the existing standard Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Germany and Benelux it seems to be 949 for S23 base and 1399 for S23U base. No clue about S23+ for these countries. As usual, pricing depends on local taxes, duties etc. There will be some nice deals (like upgrade to next higher mem spec during pre-orders when buying base model) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 24, 2023

Notably, this price hike isn't likely to take place in the United States as well. To recap, Apple sold the iPhone 14 series for the exact pricing as the iPhone 13 series. However, the new iPhone models carry slightly steeper price tags in the EU.

Samsung will probably increase the price to match the pricing set by the Cupertino-based tech giant. However, it is worth mentioning here that the Euro has been revived since September 2022.

Furthermore, Quandt believes Samsung will announce some unmissable launch deals such as spec upgrades for free. The company has a reputation for being generous in terms of offering discounts. In line with this, Samsung is currently giving potential buyers a chance to bring the price of the Galaxy S23 down by reserving the phone via its official website.