The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn't likely to see the light of day anytime soon. However, key details about Samsung's next foldable smartphone have started popping up on the internet.

The latest piece of information regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes from the Vietnamese publication The Pixel. According to the report, the Korean tech giant is prepping to bring significant changes to its next foldable device.

For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could pack an all-new processor under the hood. This processor will be based on the 4nm process, according to the report.

Moreover, the foldable phone will have a slot for a built-in S-Pen just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Some sources told the publication that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 985 5G chipset.

This Qualcomm's new processor will be fabbed on a 4nm process node. It is worth mentioning here that the semiconductor manufacturer hasn't officially announced this chipset yet.

Interestingly, The Pixel report does not coincide with an earlier report by ET News (via 9To5 Google), which suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Aside from this, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be reportedly thicker and heavier than its predecessor. The foldable phone will be 6.5mm thick, while the thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is 6.3mm.

As mentioned earlier, the next Samsung foldable phone might get an S-Pen slot. This could be the reason behind the increased thickness and weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

According to past leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will house three rear-mounted cameras. This triple-camera setup will comprise a 50MP ISOCELL GN3 camera.

Upfront, the handset could feature a 12MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calling. Regrettably, other details about the purported Galaxy Z Fold 5 are still scarce.

Still, there is a possibility that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event which takes place in August. However, nothing is set in stone yet. So, readers are advised to take this report with a grain of salt.