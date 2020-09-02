Last month, Samsung held its first-ever virtual Unpacked event to introduce its second wave of next-generation hardware for 2020. There was the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. Although the latter made its debut during the event, it was scheduled to launch at a much later date than the others. Now, that preorders have opened, many consumers were reportedly shocked by the luxury-tier pricing of the handset.

This is the South Korean electronics group's second-generation attempt to market a smartphone/tablet hybrid device. Nevertheless, at $2,000, people wonder if its features justify the premium cost of ownership it comes with. When the original model launched in 2019, it was met with mixed reviews from users and journalists. Moreover, its durability became a controversial issue as review units exhibited an alarming failure rate.

It was forced to delay its launch, but it seems the damage to its reputation has been done. The company hopes to entice buyers with additional perks such as exclusive access to certain golf clubs and high-end dining establishment as part of the VIP package included with each purchase. Samsung U.S. Vice President of Mobile Product Management Drew Blackard stated: "It's definitely a luxury device," as reported by ABC News.

If that's not enough, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is also available in a limited-edition version in partnership with American fashion house Thom Browne. This package includes several extras as well as a special design that set's it apart from the regular variants. This option is even more expensive at $3,000 but includes a bespoke Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live.

Although the first-generation Fold left the tech industry doubtful of the success of flexible handsets, It struck gold when it debuted the Galaxy Z Flip, which, like the revamped Motorola RAZR, sported a clamshell design.

Aside from the nostalgic appeal of its design, Samsung's engineers presented a new material to protect the fragile display as well as a reworked hinge system. These are all present in the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, which promises a huge improvement over its predecessor. Those interested can now reserve their units with shipments expected to arrive by Sept. 18.