CES 2020 is just a few days away and Samsung is speculated to showcase some of its newest tech. These include a supposedly bezel-less TV and other home appliances that have been given the smart treatment. There are also rumours that the upcoming annual tech show might give the public its first look at the Galaxy S11 series ahead of its launch, which can be before or during the 2020 MWC. Perhaps in a bid to drum up excitement for its keynote presentation on Monday, the company announced the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha – a laptop equipped with a QLED screen.

What makes this machine stand out is the reportedly affordable price point compared to its more premium siblings with QLED displays. A report from Ars Technica notes that the mid-tier laptop will launch sometime in 2020 most likely together with two other models armed with the same display technology.

The Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion were unveiled last year and flaunted a unique touchpad that doubles as a wireless charger for compatible gadgets called Wireless Powershare Given the more budget-friendly cost of $829, Samsung had to cut some feature out to keep the price below its high-end counterparts.

As such, the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha will not have the wireless charging trackpad and Nvidia MX250 graphics. Nevertheless, the tradeoff is a stylish 2-in-1 laptop that packs a 13.3-inch QLED screen with up 600 nits of brightness at its disposal. The technology behind it can rival that of OLED panels and produce vivid colours and deeper blacks.

It will support 10th-generation Intel chipsets and up to 12 GB of RAM. Internal storage will be using PCIe SSD of various capacities. It has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and is compatible with an optional active pen stylus. As far as the ports go, there is one USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, HDMI, and a 3.5 mm headset/mic combo jack. A microSD expansion slot is likewise available if ever space becomes an issue. The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha might be available at CES 2020 for attendees to review. It is likely the Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex will be on show as well.