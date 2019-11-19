Industry sources are saying that Samsung is now working on its next flagship device, which might be launching early next year. Several rumours have been suggesting that it could be the successor to the Galaxy Fold. Earlier this month, at the 2019 Samsung Developers Conference, the South Korean tech group teased a clamshell foldable. Nevertheless, Motorola beat them to the punch with the debut of the new Razr. Now, it is likely the engineers are crafting something else after seeing the patent application for a unique smartphone design.

Not long ago, its was rumoured that under-display cameras are the next big thing for smartphones. Similar to the cutout of the iPhone X and the hole-punch screen of the Galaxy S10, the next trend could see front-facing camera technology evolve into something else.

However, looking at the images from the patent application, Samsung could be developing a new handset with a wraparound display. The industry is still a long way from seeing an all-screen device, but innovations with flexible screens is one step closer to the goal.

BGR believes Samsung will have three flagship models in circulation next year. These are likely the Galaxy S12, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 11. On the other hand, the latest patent documents suggest another device could make its debut as well.

The manufacturer is no stranger to curved and flexible display. Hence, this mystery device could be a hybrid of both technologies. The concept shows a smartphone with a display that wraps around all corners. Moreover, given that there are no bezels, physical buttons are replaced with software ones.

Furthermore, the absence of any physical charging ports seem to suggest that it relies on wireless charging exclusively. Then there is the subject of the front-facing camera which was not indicated in any of the illustrations. It is likely the new under-display camera units that was speculated by analysts before.

It appears Samsung is not the only one developing wraparound display technology. An earlier report shows that a couple of months ago, Xiaomi teased the Mi Mix Alpha that features a Surround display which covers almost the entire body of the device.