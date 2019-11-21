The Galaxy Fold has been in the market for a while now and despite what Samsung claims, the handset is reportedly not moving good numbers when it comes to sales. Analysts weighing in on the matter believe the durability issues are a key factor as to why consumers might be hesitant to invest in the new technology. Moreover, for its price, the lack of 5G support might be a deal-breaker for some those who want to take advantage of the improved network performance. Now, the South Korean tech group is currently showcasing the W20 5G – an upgraded version of the existing model brandishing a new design and more.

This new handset made its debut at a tech event in China and will apparently hit retailers in the country sometime next month. Not only is this foldable smartphone equipped to run on Chinese 4G networks, but it is also better when it comes to performance. Tom's Guide reveals that it will be relying on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which is evidently more powerful with higher clock speeds than the Snapdragon 855 on the Galaxy Fold.

[Samsung W20 5G folding screen mobile phone release] W20 5G is an upgraded version of Galaxy Fold, the main upgrade is the processor upgrade to Snapdragon 855 , external Snapdragon X50 5G pic.twitter.com/Ge9DX0kIZZ — Hey_s (LEAk fan) (@Heys20245923) November 19, 2019

So far, the only caveat with the W20 5G is the battery capacity, which at 4,235 mAh is smaller than the 4.380 mAh of the Fold. Perhaps the biggest change as pointed out by sources is the design along with the folding mechanism of the device. As seen on a set of comparison photos posted on Twitter, the gap between the two halves is noticeably smaller.

The biggest difference in appearance between Galaxy Fold and W20 5G. pic.twitter.com/0sn0OmMXxn — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 19, 2019

It is speculated that this change could prevent the ingress of dust and other debris that could damage the handset in the long run. Upon closer inspection, the edges of the frame are likewise flatter and slimmer than the ones of the Galaxy Fold. In regard to the button placements, nothing has changed on the W20 5G.

Aside from the differences indicated before, the China-bound model is practically the same. There are the 7.3-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED internal display and the 4.6-inch Super AMOLED external screen. Pricing for the W20 5G is yet to announced, but it should cost close to that of the Galaxy Fold. In conclusion, this is not the rumoured second-generation model that will supposedly feature a clamshell design akin to that of the new Motorola Razr.