In late October 2025, Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi met with US President Donald Trump in Tokyo in what quickly became a high-profile diplomatic moment. Takaichi - known as Japan's first ever female Prime Minister prepares Japan for Trump's Asia tour, determined to enter a 'new golden age' for a Japan-US alliance. Agreements are settled as a framework for cooperation on rare earths and critical minerals whilst Takaichi wins over the heart of President Trump with rich symbolism within her gestures of gift giving, pledging that Japan will send over 250 cherry trees to Washington DC in 2026, as well as fireworks from Akita Prefecture for the US 250th anniversary celebrations.

Sparks fly between Trump and Takaichi diplomatic relationship as Trump praises her, saying that the US is 'an ally at the strongest level'. The pair even spoke on the phone before formally encountering each other, with Trump regarding it as a 'very good' phone call, claiming that Takaichi is 'very friendly'. Many see Trump and Takaichi as a fitting pair of political leaders with similar social views. For instance, despite being the first female Prime Minister of Japan, Takaichi proudly considers Margaret Thatcher as a source of inspiration, saying that she aims to become 'the Iron Lady'. Both political leaders express their interests in keeping traditional families, whilst Takaichi firmly opposes same-sex marriages, Trump too has repeatedly stated that marriage is simply 'between a man and a woman', thus emphasising their conservative views on family structures.

Alongside traditional family models, both Takaichi and Trump share a common nationalist view for their nation; for example Trump frequently foregrounds 'America first', national sovereignty, cultural identity, and control over borders and immigration. Likewise, Takaichi is described as a nationalist conservative: supporting constitutional revision, emphasising Japanese cultural values, opposing certain liberal social reforms.

Questions arise from critiques regarding whether this new Japan-US alliance — which had initially begun from discussions of rare earths and critical minerals — could perhaps be the start of something new.