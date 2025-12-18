Richard Gomez, a well-known Filipino actor turned lawmaker, found himself at the centre of a public storm after a heated clash during an international sporting event.

Video footage showed Gomez striking a sports official during an argument over the controversial removal of an athlete. The incident unfolded during the 2025 SEA Games competitions in Thailand and quickly spread across social media in the Philippines.

At the heart of the dispute sat an athlete's sudden exclusion, a decision Gomez called unfair and damaging. Tension escalated fast, emotions ran high, and fallout continues to grow.

From Silver Screen to Public Office

Richard Gomez carries a public profile built over decades. Many first knew him as a leading man in Philippine cinema and television during the early 1990s.

Awards and nominations followed as his popularity surged. Hosting roles and sports involvement were later added to his public image.

Politics came next, though the path proved rough at first. His party faced disqualification during the 2001 House elections. A Senate run in 2007 ended in defeat. Gomez then moved to Ormoc, his wife's hometown, hoping for a local breakthrough.

Early attempts there also faltered. A House bid in 2010 collapsed due to residency rules. Another setback followed with a mayoral loss in 2013. Momentum finally shifted in 2016 when he won the mayoral office. Voters returned him in 2019. By 2022, Gomez secured a seat as Representative of Leyte's 4th district.

Beyond politics, Gomez stayed active in sports. He competes in fencing and shooting events. During the current SEA Games, he formed part of a sporting clays team that later claimed silver.

Why Did He Hit Gacuma on the Head?

Drama erupted on the sidelines of the fencing venue at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand. Richard Gomez confronted Philippine Fencing Association president Rene Gacuma after learning that top female fencer Alexa Larrazabal had been pulled from individual épée competition just hours before her match.

Footage later showed Gomez hitting Gacuma on the head. Gomez confirmed he appeared in a video during a television report. He admitted a confrontation occurred, though he downplayed intent.

Speaking later, Gomez said he acted after questioning a decision he had never seen before. 'There was a confrontation at the fencing venue,' Gomez said. 'He approached me. I was standing there. I asked, "Why did you make that decision?" That's how it happened.'

He said pressure ran high because the Philippines stood on the verge of a medal. According to Gomez, officials replaced a stronger athlete with a weaker entry.

He also claimed Larrazabal endured months of bullying leading into the SEA Games. Gomez said he plans to file a complaint against association officials for alleged mistreatment.

Gacuma Accuses Gomez of Physical Assault

Rene Gacuma offered a far more serious account. He accused Gomez of physical assault and reported the incident to SEA Games officials. He also considered filing charges.

Gacuma submitted an incident report to the Philippine chef de mission, Dr Jose Raul Canlas. He expressed disbelief given Gomez's background as a former fencer, parent of an athlete, and sitting congressman.

'Mr Gomez walked towards me with a quick pace,' Gacuma said. He claimed Gomez struck his jaw while he sat at a medical station in front of Thai volunteers. He also alleged that verbal threats and insults were made during the exchange.

'Hindi daw [ako] authority to replace the athlete." [He said I did not have the authority to replace the athlete.] He squeezed my hand really hard. He stepped heavily on my left foot like I couldn't move' Gacuma said during an interview. He insisted he never acted alone and followed protocol.

Why Was Larrazabal Replaced?

According to Gacuma, the coaching staff recommended Larrazabal's removal. He said the athlete failed to comply with training requirements and missed sessions. He added that she did not receive government funding during overseas training.

Despite removal from the individual event, Larrazabal still competed in the team competition. That squad later secured a bronze medal.

'We are supposed to build character. Compliance is huge,' Gacuma said. He stressed fairness for athletes who followed rules while receiving state support.

Both Parties Refuse to Forgive Nor Ask for Forgiveness

Neither side has backed down. Gomez made his position clear. 'I'll not say sorry because what they did was wrong,' he said. He argued that officials stripped a young athlete of a chance at the SEA Games and a medal opportunity, and wasted government funds.

He added that his anger stemmed from his role as an athlete rather than as a lawmaker. 'Everybody has a right to complain,' Gomez said. 'I will not say sorry because what they did was wrong.'

Gacuma, meanwhile, said he felt antagonised and verbally assaulted. With emotions still raw, the incident remains unresolved as officials continue their review.