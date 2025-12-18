In the aftermath of one of Australia's most harrowing attacks, a single act of courage has united people across the globe.

Donations for Bondi Beach Hero Ahmed Al Ahmed have surged past £1.3 million, as the 42-year-old Syrian-born Australian is formally nominated for the nation's highest civilian honour for bravery.

His split-second decision to confront an armed attacker during the Bondi Beach Mass Shooting has not only saved lives but also transformed him into a symbol of extraordinary selflessness.

The crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $1.5 million from nearly 43,000 donors. American billionaire Bill Ackman contributed a maximum donation of $99,999.

The GoFundMe page highlighted Al Ahmed's courage, 'In a moment of chaos and danger, Ahmed Al Ahmed stepped forward without hesitation. His actions were selfless, instinctive, and undeniably heroic, taken without regard for his own safety. Early reports indicate he was shot twice in the process while protecting others. This GoFundMe has been created to show our gratitude and support for someone who demonstrated incredible courage when it mattered most.'

Donations for Bondi Beach Victims

Support has also poured in for all the Bondi Beach Shooting Victims and their families, with total verified donations now nearing $5 million.

The family of 10-year-old Matilda, the youngest victim, received nearly $780,000. She was farewelled at a funeral service in Woollahra on Thursday.

Funds for Sofia, 61, and Boris Gurman, 69, who were shot while trying to stop the gunmen, have reached $650,000.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger's family collected more than $360,000 after his funeral on Wednesday. Boris Tetleroyd, who was shot alongside his son during the attack, has raised almost $72,000. One victim remains unidentified.

Among the injured were two NSW Police officers. Constable Scott Dyson, 24, suffered severe shoulder injuries, while Probationary Constable Jack Hibbert, 22, lost his left eye. Now, nearly $36,000 has been raised to support Hibbert's recovery.

'Ahmed is a Real Life Hero'

The alleged ISIS-inspired attackers, Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed Akram, 24, opened fire on the Bondi Beach crowd just before 7 p.m. Al Ahmed rushed at the elder gunman, wrestled away his firearm, and was shot twice in the process. He remains in the hospital recovering.

Originally from war-torn Syria, Al Ahmed arrived in Australia in 2006. He runs Cigara, a tobacco shop in Sutherland. Early reports mistakenly identified him as a fruit shop owner.

NSW Premier Chris Minns visited him during his recovery, posting on Instagram, 'Ahmed is a real-life hero. Last night, his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk. There is no doubt that more lives would have been lost if not for Ahmed's selfless courage. Thank you, Ahmed.'

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also met Al Ahmed at St George Hospital on Tuesday. He described him as a 'true Australian hero' and detailed the terrifying circumstances. 'He went to Bondi with friends and relatives, trying to get a cup of coffee, simple as that, and found himself at a moment where people were being shot in front of him. He decided to take action, and his bravery is an inspiration for all Australians. He is a very humble man.'

Nominated for Australia's Cross of Valour Bravery Award

Al Ahmed is set to receive a bravery award from Governor-General Sam Mostyn. She said: 'It would be staggering that he wouldn't be receiving some form of bravery award. He is a brave man who has done something truly heroic.'

Mostyn revealed she spoke to King Charles, who asked her to send thanks to Al Ahmed for his 'absolute heroics'. Cook MP Simon Kennedy praised Al Ahmed, stating he had 'single-handedly disarmed a terrorist massacring innocent Jewish Australians.' Kennedy confirmed he had nominated Al Ahmed for Australia's highest bravery award, the Cross of Valour.

With donations continuing to grow, Ahmed Al Ahmed has not only been recognised as a hero in Australia but has become a global symbol of courage. His actions at Bondi Beach saved lives and inspired millions.