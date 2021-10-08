Sarah Ferguson shared an adorable update on her granddaughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi during an appearance at Hello's Inspiration Awards on Tuesday.

Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Sept 18. The Duchess of York was seen driving from Balmoral back to London shortly after the baby's birth to see her daughter and her new grandchild.

The new mum has yet to share photos of her little one with the public. She and her husband have only so far shared a picture of her tiny footprints. But Ferguson can definitely attest to how the child looks when she told Hello Magazine at the star-studded event, "Sienna, she's very, very beautiful."

The baby girl was born at Chelsea and Westminster hospital, but Buckingham Palace only announced her birth two days after. The princess and her Italian husband last week revealed her name which is a tribute to the Duchess of York and to Queen Elizabeth II. A source said that the couple also picked out a name that "reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess' hair and Beatrice's, which the new baby shares."

Read more Princess Eugenie's son August has adorable trait Sarah Ferguson cannot resist

The "Her Heart For A Compass" author also previously gushed about her seven-month-old grandson August Philip Hawke, the son of Princess Eugenie with her husband Jack Brooksbank. She had jokingly called him a "flirt" and that he smiles whenever he sees her face.

The 61-year old also shared her wonder at the fact that her daughters are now parents too. She called them "phenomenal mothers."

This is not the first time the Duchess of York opened up about her children and talked about their journey to motherhood. In a heartfelt letter addressed to them published in Good Housekeeping, she wrote, "Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother."

Ferguson was overcome with emotion as she admitted that it is "such a feeling to get used to" knowing her "little girls have their own little ones." She said that if she cries or tears up when they drive away, it is only because she is proud of them.