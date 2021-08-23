Prince William and Prince Harry have been feuding for quite a while now, but a reconciliation might be around the corner.

Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of the royal brothers' eldest uncle Prince Andrew, said that her nephews got on better terms after they came together for the unveiling of their mother Princess Diana's statue. The sculpture placed in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace was unveiled by the royal siblings on July 1, what would have been the late royal's 60th birthday.

In a wide-ranging interview with Australian Women's Weekly, Fergie said about the unveiling, "The statue brought unity and togetherness to the family and I'm glad that my loyal friend has been honoured in this way."

Apart from being sisters-in-law, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana were fourth cousins, and used to be best friends in their teen years. It was the Princess of Wales who had introduced Fergie to her brother-in-law Prince Andrew, insisting that they must date.

"We were best friends from when she was 14 and I was 15. It was Diana that said 'I need you to come and stay at Windsor and you need to be with my brother-in-law Andrew'. I remember going up to her and saying to her 'he's really cute', and her saying 'duh, Fergie,'" the Duchess of York revealed to People magazine last month.

Fergie said that she often thinks about Diana because "she's the only other person who knew and was around" when they were in their 20s and wore "very strange clothes." The Duchess told Hello! magazine, "She was in the family before me and we had such fun. She was such an angelic, beautiful, tall, stunning woman and she never really understood how many people loved her."

The 61-year-old also said that despite the ongoing rift between William and Harry, Diana would have been proud of them. The mother-of-two said, "She adored my girls (Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie). She adored the boys (Princes William and Harry). This would be her haven. Her heaven. If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, 'I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives (Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle) they have chosen. Because each has got her own voice.'"