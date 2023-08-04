Sarah Ferguson is looking at the bright side following her breast cancer diagnosis and single mastectomy. She said she has given her breasts names.

The Duchess of York revealed the rhyming names she calls her breasts in the latest episode of her "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah" podcast. She introduced her "new best friend Derek" on the left who she said, "is very important because he saved my life."

When her friend and co-host Sarah Thompson asked why she chose that name, she replied, "I don't know, it just made me laugh that I have now a friend who's with me all the time who's protecting with his shield of armor."

Meanwhile, Fergie, as she is affectionately known, named her right breast Eric and jokingly said, "Poor Eric on the right is feeling rather sad because he's not as perky as Derek on the left, but I'll get Eric balanced, don't worry."

The 63-year-old has been resting at Royal Lodge, the Windsor home she still shares with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, following her single mastectomy in June. Speaking about her health, she told Thompson that she is "getting much better" with her co-host telling her, you look very well."

The author of "A Most Intriguing Lady" also hinted about "travelling soon." She did not share exactly where and when and said, "But it won't be I don't think for a month."

The Duchess of York admitted that she is learning to balance the fact that she got "got a new model at the moment" adding, "I've got new wheels and a new engine, and I'll be taking the car for a bit of a run soon."

Ferguson had breast reconstruction surgery after her single mastectomy. It reportedly took a total of eight hours for both operations and so she had to stay in the ICU for four days afterwards to be monitored since she was under general anaesthesia for a long period.

Speaking about her reconstruction, Fergie called it a "very interesting thing to come to terms with." But she is "proud of all the amazing work of all the surgeons and all the nurses and all the doctors."

She added in jest, "But I'm really proud I've got a perky friend here on my left" to which Thompson replied, "You're rebuilt."

The Duchess of York was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer during a routine mammogram test. She shared that she nearly missed the appointment in London, because it was "a hot day" and she did not feel like going out.

She had nearly put it off to the following week. But her sister, who was in Australia at the time, convinced her to do the scheduled test and she is glad that she did. A spokesperson for the former working royal said that she had no symptoms and no lumps. But the mammogram revealed a shadow in her breast area and the result came back positive for breast cancer, and she was told to undergo surgery right away.

The Duchess of York has taken to her podcast and her Instagram page to share updates about her health. She shared her gratitude to the medical professionals who helped with her surgery and to everyone who prayed for her and sent their well wishes.

Last month, Ferguson shared that she walked Queen Elizabeth II's corgis Sandy and Muick on the grounds of Windsor where the late monarch used to take them. She wrote on social media, "It was wonderful to have a moment to remember." Her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as Prince Andrew, have reportedly been very supportive of her recovery.