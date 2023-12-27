Sarah Ferguson joined the royal family's annual Christmas service walk for the first time in 30 years after she shared that she just wants the royals to gather together and show love and forgiveness.

The Duchess of York was spotted looking happy as she greeted the crowd that had gathered outside to greet the royals after the service at St Mary Magdalene's Church on the Sandringham Estate. She was pictured walking alongside her ex-husband Prince Andrew and her daughter Princess Beatrice, who was with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Their other daughter, Princess Eugenie, was also there with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Fergie's appearance was a surprise since she has not joined the Christmas tradition since the early 1990s, after she split from the Duke of York in 1992. They were officially divorced in 1996 but still remain friends and live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared a photo of the Duchess of York from the walk and wrote: "So nice to see Sarah Ferguson joining the royal family at the Sandringham Christmas church service."

So nice to see Sarah Ferguson joining the royal family at the Sandringham Christmas church service pic.twitter.com/FXmmYmJOLz — Arthur Edwards (@ArthurJEdwards) December 25, 2023

Another royal watcher commented: "It's nice to see Sarah Ferguson attending Christmas Day church with her family at Sandringham. She's been very much still with Andrew, and it was crappy she couldn't be with her girls on these occasions. I'm glad #KingCharles relaxed the ban. #RoyalFamily."

It’s nice to see Sarah Ferguson attending Christmas Day church with her family at Sandringham. She’s been very much still with Andrew, and it was crappy she couldn’t be with her girls on these occasions. I’m glad #KingCharles relaxed the ban. #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/Kd1923n1qv — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) December 25, 2023

It was the first time the royal redhead had been seen at a royal Christmas church service in decades.https://t.co/HiTvWndlAo — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) December 26, 2023

Ferguson also spoke about having a wonderful time with her family during Christmas on Instagram. She shared a photo with her two daughters and wrote: "We are enjoying each other's company and feeling grateful today. I hope everyone has a wonderful day. Happy Christmas to anyone who celebrates and season's greetings to all!"

Some shared their happiness at seeing her with the royals in Sandringham with one writing: "Merry Christmas Sarah. So happy to see you with the Royal family again." Another chimed in: "Absolutely loved you being there, Fergie!!! Your presence is exciting. You have been away far too long. Love you and your girls!!!"

A third added: "Great to see Fergus she certainly warmed it all up. Great girl keep turning up it should have happened years ago."

The Duchess of York joined the royals for Christmas in Sandringham following an interview earlier this month about what Christmas means for her. When asked if the royal family would be able to gather together and unite in the holiday spirit she replied: "I feel strongly the greatest gift you can give today is understanding, no judgement, no race, creed, colour or any other domination, just love. There's no better gift than love."