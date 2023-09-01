Sarah Ferguson remembered the last words Queen Elizabeth II told her before she died, in her latest podcast episode, which aired on Thursday, Aug 31. It was a piece of advice that resonated with her and she follows to this day.

The Duchess of York had nothing but pleasant things to say about the late Queen in past episodes of her "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah" podcast. On the most recent and final episode titled "Luck, chance meetings and a well earned break," she recalled "the last thing" that the late monarch said to her was "Just be yourself, Sarah."

The 63-year-old told her friend and co-host Sarah Thomson that Her Majesty saw through her when she said those words saying, "And she saw it. She just got so annoyed when I wasn't being myself."

Fergie, as she is famously known added, "that's probably when I got into all the pickles. But now I am myself, and I'm just so lucky to be able to be myself."

The author of "A Most Intriguing Lady" previously said during an interview on "Good Morning America" in March that Queen Elizabeth II's death somehow allowed her to be herself and made her feel "liberated."

She shared, "I don't know whether it's the Queen passing that makes me think I can now openly say what I want to say without worrying I'm going to offend somebody. I'm really, truly authentic Sarah now."

In a separate interview, she also admitted that she felt "quite invincible" for most of her life but she can now show "the real Sarah" following Her Majesty's death. She said during a promotional interview for her book that she is growing much more in her own voice adding, "I think also the queen dying has sort of liberated me a bit. My sense of purpose has always been, for 62 years, 63 years, to be very loyal and to uphold Her Majesty's values."

Ferguson also said of the monarch, "She was more a mother to me than my own mother, really, and therefore now she's not there anymore. I feel as though maybe I can be free to be Sarah. I feel as though I'm liberated from my own mental shackles."

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022 in Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. In her passing, Ferguson and Prince Andrew inherited her two remaining corgis Sandy and Muick. The dogs were his present to the monarch to keep her company in Windsor Castle following the death of Prince Philip.