Sarah Ferguson took time to smell the flowers as she recovers from her single mastectomy. On Tuesday, she took the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis out for a walk around Windsor.

The Duchess of York shared an update following her breast cancer surgery on her Instagram. She shared photos of the flora on her picturesque outdoor trail as she walked the dogs. She included close-up shots of different flowers.

"I took all 7 doggies yesterday to where Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth used to walk them. It was wonderful to have a moment to remember," she wrote.

In the same post, Fergie also talked about the topic of discussion for Thursday's episode of her podcast "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah." She said that she and her co-host and friend Sarah Thompson will be talking "about dealing with grief, gaining strength, and all the small steps we must take to recovery."

The update comes five days after a previous post in which she shared that she is "recuperating at the moment." But she is "keen to share" her story on her podcast in the hope it encourages everyone who can to get screened."

She wrote on Instagram, "Thank you doesn't quite cover it to all of my doctors, nurses and medical professionals. I'm beyond lucky to have you. I encourage everyone to get checked."

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram after the screening showed a shadow on her chest area. She said she did not have any symptoms, including having the lumps normally associated with the disease.

Thankfully, hers was still in the early stages and so she was advised to undergo a single mastectomy right away. She had the surgery in June which was a success and she has since been resting at home in Royal Lodge with her family to support her.

It is unclear what further treatments she has to undergo, but the Duchess of York said during a previous podcast episode that she is determined to beat cancer. She also vowed to stay strong and healthy and return to the outdoors if possible.

Ferguson shared more about her diagnosis on the June 25 episode of her podcast, which was recorded a day before her surgery. In it, she revealed that it was her sister Jane who urged her to take the screening during a phone call.

She told Thompson and the listeners, "I don't mind if no one wants to hear from me. Because I'm telling you that I am doing this. I am telling people out there because I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened, and go do it."

Fergie has been advised by her doctors to rest for five to six weeks, according to People. On June 26 following her surgery, she took to Instagram to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes writing, "Thank you so much for your kindness and support."

As for the dogs, Fergie and her ex-husband Prince Andrew adopted the two-surviving corgis named Sandy and Muick following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022. The exes also share five Norfolk terriers.

Aside from walking them on the same trail that the late monarch took them to, the duchess also gives the corgis the same cookies Her Majesty used to give them as treats. She revealed in a previous interview that every day, she would "break the same little cookies her majesty used to break for them and feed to them each. They are very patient to be given their snacks." Ferguson shared that she feels "very honoured to get to watch over them."