Sarah Ferguson recalled her fond memories with Queen Elizabeth II and how she keeps Her Majesty's memory alive through her beloved corgis during a promotional interview about her new book "A Most Intriguing Lady."

The Duchess of York reflected on their time together walking the dogs and said, "I adored our walks with the dogs. On our strolls, we would talk about the gardens and what's blooming."

The 63-year-old told Fox News Digital that the late monarch "just had the best imagination" every time she would tell her about her "newest children's book."

"She would jump right into the story. She was such a guiding force in my life, more of a mother to me than my own mother was, actually. And I will always live by her remarkable example."

Ferguson, or "Fergie" as she is famously known, got married to Queen Elizabeth II's third child, Prince Andrew in 1986, but they divorced in 1996. They share two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. But the exes remain friends and live under the same roof at Royal Lodge on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Following Her Majesty's death, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed that the monarch's remaining two corgis, Sandy and Muick, would live with the Duke and Duchess of York. The pair, along with their children, gifted the beloved pooches to the Queen.

Speaking about the dogs Ferguson said, "The corgis are doing wonderfully. They are very, very good and kind folks. They have been settling in quite well and are getting along with my five Norfolk terriers. We have seven dogs in the home now, and the corgis are the gifts that keep on giving."

The author said she is "very honoured to get to watch over them" and shared that she has taken to doing the same daily routine that Queen Elizabeth II did with her pets. She revealed, "Every day, I break the same little cookies her majesty used to break for them and feed them to each. They are very patient to be given their snacks. But I know that when they hear that sound of the cookies breaking they think of her majesty and feel at home."

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Sandy and Muick (pronounced "Mick") were seen outside St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle before the state funeral service on Sept. 19.

The Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, sit in the forecourt of Windsor Castle to greet Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/H02sPv17mY — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022

Ferguson has previously spoken about how the Queen's death made her feel "liberated" and free to be herself during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her new book.

She admitted, "I am growing much more in my own voice now. I think also the queen dying has sort of liberated me a bit. My sense of purpose has always been, for 62 years, 63 years, to be very loyal and to uphold Her Majesty's values."

"She was more a mother to me than my own mother, really, and therefore now she's not there anymore. I feel as though maybe I can be free to be Sarah. I feel as though I'm liberated from my own mental shackles."

Ferguson called herself the "luckiest girl" to have been able to spend quality time with the late monarch. With Her Majesty's passing, she can now show everybody "the real Sarah." She noted that she has felt "quite invisible" for most of her life but now she is breaking out of her shell.

"I'm very authentic today. There's nothing holding me back now. I sort of feel free to be myself," she said explaining, "The switch was I think realizing I had a career, and I wasn't just the duchess and that I'm a strong, redhead, and it's OK to be strong, it's OK to be very colorful and feisty."