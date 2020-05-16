Sarah, Duchess of York shared a rare family picture on Instagram on Friday, on the occasion of International Family Day. The doting mother can be seen with her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and ex-husband Prince Andrew in the picture.

The family appears to be isolating together at their home Royal Lodge in Windsor."On International Family Day... I am so proud of our united loving family," Sarah Ferguson captioned the picture. Royal fans were quick to praise the family. "We love you!" added one fan. "Beautiful House of York family," commented. another. A third sweetly noted: "Beautiful picture."

The Duchess of York has been reading regularly to children and grownups during the coronavirus lockdown. Her daily book reading sessions have become popular on her YouTube channel. "My special mum has started @storytimewithfergieandfriends. Something to bring joy and happiness in this challenging time," wrote Princess Eugenie on her Instagram Stories supporting her mother.

Sarah's project is to encourage children to pick up a book. She has been reading an array of children's stories, and has even been asking some famous faces to join in on the fun, including her daughter Eugenie.

Meanwhile, Andrew and Sarah's elder daughter Beatrice has had to postpone her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple was supposed to wed at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, on Friday, May 29. Their wedding would have been an intimate ceremony with only members of the British royal family and friends, Hello reports.

Their wedding reception was supposed to take place at Buckingham Palace gardens. But, it had to be cancelled due to virus lockdown. This would have been the first wedding party to be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, within the grounds of her London residence since Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011.