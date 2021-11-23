Sarah Ferguson said Queen Elizabeth II is doing better after a two-week medical leave and battling through a sprained back.

The Duchess of York shared an update on the 95-year old during an interview with French magazine Paris Match. She said the British monarch "is doing well" before she shared her admiration for the royal.

"She is my icon. When I see her, I pinch myself to remind myself how lucky I am," she said adding that she considers Her Majesty "an extraordinary woman."

Sarah Ferguson's update on the queen's health came after the monarch missed the Festival of Remembrance because she sprained her back. She pulled out of the service at the Cenotaph on Nov. 14 at the last minute. Those in attendance definitely felt her absence as they sang "God Save The Queen" with more fervor than before.

Prince Charles laid a wreath on her behalf and other senior royals attended the service. These include Kate Middleton, Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Prior to the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth II had to cancel a planned trip to Northern Island and had to pull out of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. She was also advised to go on a two-week medical leave after she stayed overnight in the hospital for precautionary tests.

But the monarch has since resumed light duties from her desk at Windsor Castle. She even did her first in-person engagement on Nov. 17. Then on Sunday, Nov. 21, she joined the rest of the family for the joint christening of her great-grandsons August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall. She was photographed on the back of a green Range Rover dressed in lime green.

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, shared her awe at how Queen Elizabeth II still manages to do her duties at her age. She said she is amazed at the monarch's resiliency and considers herself lucky to have known her and become part of her family. She said in an interview in October that she would just "look on in admiration" at the queen and go "I'm so lucky."