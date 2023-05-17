Sarah Ferguson is ready to talk publicly about her life in a new podcast she is launching with her close friend Sarah Jane Thomson called "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah."

It's about time we spilled the tea," the Duchess of York shared in a promotional post for their new project posted on her Instagram. She added, "Our brand new podcast 'Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah' is out next week on all streaming platforms."

Hours before announcing the new podcast, she also posted a photo of herself sipping tea and added the caption, "Tea is served."

Thomson also took to her Instagram to announce her new endeavour with her friend writing, "Exciting news! I'm launching a weekly podcast with my amazing friend @sarahferguson15 called 'Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah.'"

She added, "We'll spill the tea, chat about our weeks, and sometimes even set the record straight! It's going to be a whole lot of fun and I can't wait."

According to the official description of their weekly podcast posted on Spotify, Ferguson and Thomson will tackle "hot topics" and will invite special guests to participate in these discussions. They "will approach everything with infectious enthusiasm and a healthy dose of humour. These two great friends" promise "to leave no stone unturned, and no biscuit un-dunked."

Thomson is an entrepreneur who co-founded "First News," an award-winning U.K. newspaper for children from seven to 14 years old. She added in the trailer for her podcast with the Duchess of York that they will focus on "the highs and lows of everyday life – yours, ours, and anything in the news."

"Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah" will include "candid conversations as they spill the tea on the roller coaster of life." They "will talk about the week's hot topics, and share their thoughts and perspectives on everyday issues. The duo will also be joined by special guests and share personal insights to listeners' dilemmas."

Royal watchers expressed their excitement to hear what Ferguson has to share and to listen to her view on things. One netizen commented on the announcement on her Instagram, "This is going to be great love listening to your conversations good luck cx."

Another wrote, "I bet there is a lot of tea to spill. I will be listening," and a third said, "I look forward to it. And it's always so nice to hear you speak so kindly about Harry and Megan [sic] that's a classy lady that you are."

The launch of the podcast comes after Ferguson admitted during an interview earlier in March that she feels "liberated" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. She said during an interview on "Good Morning America" to promote her book "A Most Intriguing Lady" that she can now freely talk about things she wants.

"It's like I've taken the mental shackles out of my brain. I don't know whether it's the queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I'm going to offend somebody."

She added, "I'm really truly authentic Sarah now."

In the same interview, the Duchess of York shared her thoughts about Prince Harry, saying that she is "thrilled" that the duke is happy in his life now since he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. She said the 38-year-old's "got this lovely wife and he's got beautiful children...He deserves to be loved like that." Ferguson was not invited to King Charles III's coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, but was at the Coronation Concert the day after.