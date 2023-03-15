Sarah Ferguson does not want to pass judgement on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when asked about the revelations in the duke's memoir "Spare" and about Megxit.

The Duchess of York appeared on Fox 5 New York to promote her new book "A Most Intriguing Lady" when presenter Rosanna Scotto asked about the royal family's reaction to "Spare."

Scotto wanted to know if King Charles III is "upset with the book." She also asked about the chances of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending His Majesty's coronation on May 6. "I know that reports that Harry and Meghan are invited to the Coronation and he must as a parent feel a little scarred by what was said in the book," she asked. Ferguson replied, "Personally, I feel there should be no judgement on any level. Family unity is very important. In life, it's the three C's: communicate, compromise, compassion."

The duchess also does not want to judge the Sussexes' decision to move to the U.S.A. and reminisced instead on how the country has helped her in the past.

"I divorced, went to America, wrote a book, went on Oprah, and did 12 years as the longest-running spokesperson of 'Weight Watchers.' I looked to America to support me and to help me and I really can't thank the American people enough for what they gave me and what they did for me," she said.

Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duchess also went on Oprah in 1996 to talk about her divorce from Prince Andrew and shared that royal life was "not a fairy tale." Ferguson added, "So, I believe very strongly that I have absolutely no judgment on any other person's life, and I look at how much [Meghan] loves [Harry] and loves the children and gives him a love that he's never had before. That's how I look at it."

However, in an interview with The Telegraph, Ferguson contradicted the Sussexes when she denied having any relationship with the former "Suits" star. She said, "I don't really know Meghan. I haven't really met her. I spoke to her at the funeral, and I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. I think she is beautiful."

In her interview with Oprah in 2021, Meghan Markle shared that it was Fergie who taught her how to do a curtsy before she met Queen Elizabeth II for the first time. She retold the same story in the Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan." Prince Harry also remembered this in his memoir.

When pressed if Meghan Markle has "damaged the royal family" Ferguson did not give a direct answer. But she said that the Duchess of Sussex affected Prince Harry in a positive way.

"It is absolutely not my place to answer that. She has made Harry very happy, and that is so nice. Honestly, he's so happy with her. She really loves him. And I think that's beautiful – and that Diana would be proud of him and her lovely grandchildren," she replied.

The Duchess of York also did not reply when asked if Princess Diana would have loved Meghan Markle. She also said that she cannot speak for Prince Harry when asked if he made the right choice to leave the U.K. for California.

Instead, she spoke from experience and shared, "But I will say that after I got divorced, I spent 12 years in America, writing books, and it was a wonderful place for me. I felt free there. And I can't thank Americans enough for the way they were with me. I can understand why he would [do that]."

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that he has received an email invite to King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey. But there is no update yet on whether they will attend or not. Sarah Ferguson likewise said she has yet to receive an invite to the ceremony.