The drama that surrounds Spain's women's national football team continues even after the sacking of manager Jorge Vilda and the resignation of Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales. The players have now reiterated that they fully intend to continue their boycott even after the latest call-up list has been released for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

New manager Montse Tome in a tough spot

Spain are scheduled to face Sweden on Friday and Switzerland next Tuesday in the Nations League. This is the first time that the national team will "reunite" after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup in August, and also following the explosion of the Rubiales controversy.

Spain's place in the Paris 2024 Olympics is on the line, but the players are determined to continue their boycott.

It may be remembered that at least 81 footballers released a statement last month stating that they will refuse to play for the national team unless changes are made within the RFEF hierarchy.

👉 This is the 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 for the first two matches of the #UWNL



🇪🇸 Montse Tomé has announced the 23 players who will face 𝗦𝘄𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘇𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱



🔗 https://t.co/5x8TAXcGQ2#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/Qp4LC9WztW — Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) September 18, 2023

With the first match coming up, Tome called up players last Friday, and 21 members of the World Cup winning squad were included. However, those same 21 players signed a statement on the same day confirming that their boycott will continue.

They said via FutPro: "The changes that have taken place are not enough for the players to feel that they are in a safe place, where women are respected, where there is support for women's football and where we can give our maximum performance."

The new squad list includes two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, but Jenni Hermoso was left out. This has caused outrage in the football community.

The Spain Women's national team confirm via a statement that they will not return to play for their country for their upcoming matches:



"The changes that have taken place are not enough for the players to feel that they are in a safe place, where women are respected, where there... pic.twitter.com/V48XzeUXIU — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 15, 2023

Is Hermoso being protected or punished?

It may be remembered that the controversy exploded after then RFEF president Luis Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips during the Women's World Cup awarding ceremony in Sydney. She later stated that she felt vulnerable and that she never consented to the kiss and did not like it. She later filed a complaint of sexual assault against Rubiales at the Spanish Prosecutor's Office.

Rubiales has apologised but continues to deny that there was an assault. He resigned three weeks later under immense pressure, but continues to maintain his innocence on the grounds that the kiss was mutual and consensual.

The whole scandal resulted in the boycott, and now the players have been called up despite their strike. Meanwhile, Tome claims that she did not include Hermoso in the squad to protect her, but many see this merely as a punishment.

Most of the players who have been called up see this as a way for the federation to divide the group, with some players likely to be swayed by the opportunity to represent the country. Because of this, those who are determined to boycott said: "We will study the possible legal consequences to which the RFEF (Spanish football federation) exposes us by putting us on a list from which we had asked not to be called for reasons already explained publicly and in more detail to the RFEF, and with this make the best decision for our future and for our health."

Problems continue despite the appointment of a new manager

Even before the Rubiales scandal, Spain's women's team was already in turmoil due to the players' conflict with former manager Jorge Vilda. Fifteen players sent a letter to the RFEF last year asking for Vilda to be replaced, but the federation did not heed their call.

Vilda led the team to World Cup glory, but the players were visibly ignoring him during many of the biggest matches. He was later sacked after it became clear that Rubiales will no longer be able to hold on to his position.

The RFEF promised to enact change, and appointed new coach Montse Tome, who is the first woman to manage the women's football team in Spain. The RFEF has called upon the players to return amid promises of further changes. However, the players are not satisfied, and they see the latest call-up as another indication that the RFEF is continuing to ignore their demands.

Meanwhile, Rubiales appeared in court last Friday to deny Hermoso's accusations, and he has been given a restraining order and is forbidden from being within 200m of the player.