Rumours have it that Prince Harry has been house hunting in London for his possible return to the U.K. He is reportedly homesick, but a royal expert and historian said it could be the British public missing him since he has very much established himself in the U.S.A.

The duke and his wife Meghan Markle no longer have a permanent base in the U.K. after King Charles III asked them to move out of Frogmore Cottage earlier this year. The 39-year-old has only made fleeting visits to his home country since, and is believed to have stayed at friends' houses in these occasions.

Prince Harry also cannot just come and go as he pleases because there is the matter of his security. He is embroiled in a legal battle with the Home Office over his request that he be allowed to personally fund his and his family's police protection during visits to the country.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop said this factor, among others, challenges the notion that the duke is purchasing a home in the U.K. for his eventual return. "The Sussexes are going to house-hunt in and around London, at least so goes the rumour. Despite his father owning more homes than you or I have hot dinners by all accounts, Harry's mooted return to the UK will not see him lean on his father's estate," she told the Mirror.

The historian added: "Rather the pair will branch out and buy somewhere of their own, in a mission driven by homesick Harry. As with so many Sussex rumours, the subtext here is marital tension. Meghan is just fine in California with her celebrity chums, hot new agent and pending return as an influencer."

Dunlop also mentioned the assumptions that Prince Harry is unhappy with Meghan Markle because he is "often pictured looking, well, spare". She cited videos or photos taken of him looking awkward or "being upstaged" by his wife.

The expert believes that the Duke of Sussex is "being curated as the little lost boy, a square peg in an American hole who wants to come home". She explained: "We Brits want to believe Harry can't manage without us, that he misses the brother he has told us he was never close to, the father he is no longer speaking to and the country he slammed in his H&M drone-athon Netflix series."

She said "it makes no sense for the safety-obsessed Sussexes to invest in a private property" when they can stay with cousins or "in one of London's working places where the security brief is on-tap". Dunlop added that rather, it is the British public who misses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having to "inject the Windsor brand with a bit of Transatlantic tension...Let's face it, this new more discreet Duke and Duchess who keep to themselves in America, popping up occasionally to do good works is a bit boring".