A new report suggests that Selena Gomez might be getting romantically involved with NBA star Jimmy Butler.

According to a report in the Miami Herald, Selena Gomez is rebounding with Jimmy Butler and was recently spotted with him on a dinner date. Celebrity gossip Instagram account @Deuxmoi had posted a screenshot of a user who claimed he overheard the staff at French bistro Lucien in the East Village trying to accommodate the pop-star and a crew of basketball players last month.

As per another screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail, an Instagram user claimed that the "Fetish" hitmaker was dining with the Miami Heat player on what "seemed like a date."

Butler was previously in a relationship with model Kaitlin Nowak, with whom he shares a one-year-old daughter, Rylee. Meanwhile, Gomez seemingly hasn't dated anyone since her split from The Weeknd in 2017.

In an interview with YouTube star Nikkie Tutorials in September this year, the 28-year-old noted that her dating life has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

"It's just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff...and I'm like, 'I didn't really mean it, though.' Guys are a lot of work," the "Rare" singer said.

The Disney alum was previously in a relationship with Orlando Bloom as well. Her longest relationship was with Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off for approximately seven years.

Gomez and Butler are yet to comment on the romance speculations surrounding them. Meanwhile, a source claimed to E! News that the two have definitely hung out "a few times," while noting that it's "very casual." The insider told the outlet that Selena is "keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy."

"They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time. It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet," the source said.

According to the source, the singer "is currently single but has recently been more open to dating."