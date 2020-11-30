Selena Gomez's friend, Francia Raisa, has spoken up after the reboot of "Saved by the Bell" made fun of the pop star's kidney transplant.

Raisa had saved her best friend's life in 2017 by donating her kidney when the "Fetish" hitmaker needed a transplant. However, the life-saving gesture by the actress was recently turned into a matter of amusement by "Saved By The Bell."

Raisa has now revealed that the producers of the series have reached out to her and have apologised for their mistake. The 32-year-old recently took to her Instagram account to share her reaction to the matter, and noted that while she "appreciates" their apology, she wants them to apologise to other donors as well.

She wrote: "Some of the cast and producers have reached out to me personally to apologize for this and I truly appreciate that, but I do want to acknowledge that this public apology from the network should acknowledge the donors that could have been offended by this."

"It's not about me, it's about acknowledging the great role that donors play @nbc @peacock #savedbythebell," Raisa added.

The "Grown-ish" actress expressed her love and support for other kidney donors as well. "As a kidney donor I want to show love and let other donors know that you are not alone. You are seen. You are appreciated. You are so brave and your selfless act is very much appreciated and valued!" she tweeted on Sunday.

Gomez underwent a kidney transplant three years ago after battling the autoimmune disease lupus for several years. Afterwards, she paid tribute to her best friend by sharing a picture of them lying side by side in their hospital beds and holding hands. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed," the 28-year-old had written at the time.

However, during a scene in the "Saved By The Bell" series reboot, two high school students are seen arguing over the identity of the kidney donor, with one character claiming it was "Justin Bieber's mum" and the other claiming it was Demi Lovato. The show even shows graffiti that reads, "Does Selena Gomez Even Have A Kidney?"

The executive producers of the show issued an apology after backlash on social media, and donated to Selena's charity "The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC."

Selena has so far refrained from commenting on the issue.