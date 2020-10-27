Selena Gomez has been politically-active this election season, encouraging her followers to vote in the upcoming 2020 United States presidential polls. So it may come as a surprise that the pop-star was also one of the people who believed her vote didn't matter until now.

In an appearance for Voting Power Hour over the weekend, Selena Gomez revealed that this is her first time voting in the elections in United States. When Sam, a 20-year-old from Michigan asked the musician about her first voting experience, she shared that she hadn't one until now.

"Honestly, I'm not ashamed to say this but I kind of- this was my first time. And I'm going to say that because I never felt- and this is so true- and I'm now like admitting it to people, like my vote counts," the "Fetish" hitmaker said.

Read more Selena Gomez recalls 'pressure to seem more adult' early in her career

Discussing the change in her attitude after the realisation hit her, Gomez said: "Like, every little thing counts so I just think some people get in their head, like, oh well, what does it matter? And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it's been all I can focus on."

The 28-year-old lives in California, a solidly blue state. She took to her Instagram account on Friday to share that she has filled out her ballot. Alongside a series of pictures of herself pinning an "I Voted" badge and one showing her filling her papers, the singer wrote: "Just finished filling out my ballot!"

Michelle Obama's non-partisan organisation "When We All Vote" for which Gomez serves as co-chair also responded to the star's announcement in the comment section. Referring to her song "Look at Her Now," the organisation wrote: "Look at her now Be like Selena and make a plan to vote with the link in our bio."

The "Disney" alum hasn't revealed whom she voted for in the polls but previously confessed that she is not rooting for the US President Donald Trump's re-election. She was live on Instagram with Timothée Chalamet, when the "Little Women" actor said: "I really hope this guy loses," to which Gomez replied: "I know."