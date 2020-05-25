Selena Gomez, a proud third-generation American-Mexican, sent an inspiring message to graduating students from immigrant families during "Immigrad 2020."

As public graduation ceremonies in schools, colleges, and universities across the United States stand cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic, a virtual graduation ceremony was held for the graduating students from immigrant families. Selena Gomez also made a surprise appearance in the #Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement to deliver a speech to the grad students on Saturday.

Congratulating the 2020 batch, the pop-star said that students should still be proud of their accomplishments even though people can't celebrate it together due to the pandemic whose death toll in the US is nearing 100,000.

"I want you guys to know that you matter and that your experiences are a huge part of the American story," the 27-year-old said.

Gomez's video message was shared on the YouTube account of "Define American," a "narrative and culture change organisation that uses media and the power of storytelling to transcend politics and shift the conversation about immigrants, identity, and citizenship in a changing America." The organisation held an online #Immigrad commencement ceremony, in collaboration with FWD.us, United We Dream, I Am An Immigrant, and Golden Door Scholars to honour first, second, and third-generation immigrant grads and supporters on campuses across the nation.

In the message, Gomez also addressed her Mexican heritage, and revealed: "When my family came here from Mexico they set into motion my American story, as well as theirs. I'm a proud third-generation American-Mexican and my family's journey and their sacrifices helped me get me to where I am today."

The "Fetish" singer also praised the immigrant students saying that regardless of the native land of their family and their immigration status, the students have taken action to "earn an education, to make your families proud, and to open up your worlds."

"I'm sending all of my love to you guys today and congratulations and I hope that you guys are set off to be everything that you want to be," the "Disney" alum concluded.

The special address comes months after Gomez released a documentary series in honour of the immigrants. The singer was an executive producer for "Living Undocumented," a docuseries released on Netflix in October last year, which followed eight immigrant families facing the possibility of deportation.