Actress and musician Selena Gomez is ready to unveil her own beauty line. Her production company July Moon reportedly filed an application to trademark Gomez's name on July 11, according to the US Patent Trademark Office.

The range is said to include fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care, hair-care, soaps, moisturisers and essential oils.

This is not Gomez's first foray into business. Recently, she designed a bikini for her best friend's swimwear company, Krahs. In 2011, she brought out a fragrance with Adrenalina Inc. She has also collaborated with Puma and Coach to design clothes, bags, accessories and shoes.

Previously, she had launched her own back-to-school clothing line, Dream Out Loud, in 2011 at Kmart, now unavailable.

Gomez's latest venture follows closely on the heels of Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty. Kylie Jenner also became the world's youngest self-made billionaire after the success of her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics.