Serena Williams may have just contradicted author Tom Bower, who claimed in his book that she denied being friends with Meghan Markle.

In his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," the investigative journalist credited Vanity Fair editor Sam Kushner, for allegedly finding out the real relationship between the two women. He said that Kushner spoke to the tennis ace on the phone to confirm whether she and the Duchess of Sussex are friends, to which Williams reportedly replied, "You've got to be who you are, Meghan. You can't hide."

This had readers wondering if the former "Suits" star lied about being friends with the tennis player. However, Williams herself reaffirmed her friendship with Meghan Markle in an interview with Vogue, in which she looked back at some of her most iconic looks.

She looked at a photo of herself and husband Alexis Ohanian taken from the Royal Wedding in May 2018. In it, she wore a head-to-toe pink Versace dress, and a fascinator over her braided her. Seeing the picture she chuckled and said, "I love this image."

"This is at the royal wedding when my friend Meghan married Harry," the athlete continued.

Williams fondly remembered the painstaking process of preparing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. She said she had her stylists braid her hair all night while she fell asleep. She said two or three girls braided her hair until the morning.

Despite it "being a very long process" she admitted that it was so worth it in the end. She also admired the British style which is "definitely different," especially the part where "women have to wear fascinators, which are hats." She exclaimed, "I love that they call 'em fascinators."

Williams was among the celebrity guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. George Clooney and his wife Amal were there too along with the duchess' "Suits" co-stars including Patrick J. Adams and his wife, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, and Rick Hoffman, to name a few. Another of the duchess' longtime friends, Abigail Spencer, was also in attendance.