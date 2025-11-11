In the wake of a deadly suicide attack that shattered the calm of the capital, Islamabad, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has escalated regional tensions by claiming the assault was carried out by militant groups 'actively backed by India'.

The serious allegation links the domestic security failure directly to Pakistan's long-standing geopolitical rival, raising the stakes in an already fraught period for bilateral relations.

Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, was shattered by a deadly attack today as an explosion ripped through a police patrol, claiming several lives.

The incident, a stark reminder of the security challenges facing the nation, has sent shockwaves across the region, prompting an immediate and intense investigation into the devastating event.

Minister Confirms 12 Killed in Courthouse Bombing

A deadly suicide bombing near a district court in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, claimed 12 lives and wounded at least 27 others, according to the nation's interior minister.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the attacker intended to target the local courthouse but was unable to breach the premises. Naqvi added that officials would focus on establishing the identity of the assailant and ensuring that those responsible are punished, according to the BBC.

Such suicide explosions have been infrequent in Islamabad over the last few years. Video recordings taken at the site on Tuesday displayed the wreckage of a torched vehicle and a security barrier erected by officers. The 27 casualties who sustained wounds are currently getting hospital care, according to Naqvi.

Witnesses Recount 'Complete Chaos'

He also specified that the perpetrator activated the explosive device near a police vehicle after waiting for up to 15 minutes. Video capturing the consequences revealed columns of smoke ascending from a burnt-out automobile situated behind a police barrier. The attack occurred at 12:39 p.m. local time (07:39 GMT).

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari issued a statement saying he 'strongly condemned the suicide blast'. A lawyer, who happened to be parking his vehicle near the court at the moment of the explosion, recounted hearing a 'loud bang'.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the suicide blast near Islamabad District Judicial Complex, expressed deep condolences with the bereaved families, prayed for early recovery of the injured, and paid tribute to law enforcement agencies. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 11, 2025

Rustam Malik later told the AFP news agency that 'it was complete chaos'. He added, 'Lawyers and people were running inside the complex. I saw two dead bodies lying on the gate, and several cars were on fire'.

Sharif Points Finger at Foreign Backing

As yet, no individual or group has taken credit for Tuesday's deadly assault. However, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif alleged that militant organisations' actively backed by India had a hand in the incident.

Delhi has yet to comment on the accusations made against it. The Indian government has consistently rejected such claims in the past.

Tensions Rise as Islamabad Alleges Kabul Shelters TTP

Islamabad claims that Kabul is providing sanctuary to the TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) amid deteriorating ties between the neighbours.

Addressing the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference in the capital, Prime Minister Sharif stated that 'Afghanistan must understand that lasting peace can only be realised by reining in TTP and other terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory'.

Sharif further alleged in a post on the Government of Pakistan's X account that the deadly' suicide attack' in the capital, Islamabad, originated in Afghanistan and had the backing of India. The X account itself has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.

Islamabad alleges that Kabul is harbouring various armed organisations, especially the Pakistan Taliban (TTP), a group that frequently takes responsibility for lethal attacks across Pakistan. However, the Afghan Taliban government maintains that it does not provide shelter to the organisation.

Several Pakistan Taliban leaders and combatants are thought to have sought safety in Afghanistan following the Afghan Taliban's return to authority in 2021; this development has added further tension to relations between the two nations, based on reporting from Al Jazeera.