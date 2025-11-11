Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have issued strong warnings after a car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in the capital city of Delhi, which left at least 13 people dead and dozens injured.

Modi, speaking from Bhutan, assured the nation that 'all those responsible will be brought to justice.' Shah, meanwhile, declared the bombers would face 'the full wrath of agencies' as the investigation was placed under the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

'The horrific blast in Delhi last evening has deeply pained everyone. India stands with those who have suffered. I assure everyone that the agencies will get to the bottom of the entire conspiracy. All those involved will be brought to justice,' he said.

On Monday, Modi posted on X: 'Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones ... Those affected are being assisted by authorities.'

Federal Government Issues Firm Response

Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the government is exploring all potential leads and investigating every aspect of the explosion near the Red Fort. He confirmed that central intelligence agencies, forensic teams, and anti-terror units are involved in the ongoing probe.

Shah added that he had spoken with both the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau shortly after the incident to coordinate the response.

Shah, coordinating the probe, said: 'We will hunt down each and every culprit' and emphasised that 'no angle is closed' in the investigation.

Terror Probe Intensifies Under UAPA

The NIA has taken over the investigation, and the case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act, signalling the possibility of a terror link.

Forensic teams collected explosive samples; preliminary enquiries show the vehicle may have entered Delhi from the Badarpur border, with route tracing pointing towards Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir.

Suspects Detained

Authorities have detained at least three individuals in connection with the blast, all reportedly residents of Pulwama district in Kashmir, according to multiple media sources. One of the suspects is believed to be Umar Nabi, whose father was also taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators are exploring possible links to the Pakistan‑based terror group Jaish‑e‑Mohammed (JeM), which has been linked with previous attacks on Indian soil. While no organisation has yet claimed responsibility, the government has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), signalling the incident is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.

Scene Sealed, Forensic Teams Deployed

The Red Fort zone has been completely sealed off, with bomb disposal squads and forensic experts combing the area for evidence. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha stated that all major agencies are at the spot and that the situation is being closely monitored. He added that updates were being shared with the Home Ministry in real time.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with mangled vehicles and injured civilians scattered across the street. Emergency services rushed victims to LNJP Hospital, where several remain in critical condition.

Public and Media Response

The blast has sparked widespread public condemnation. Opposition leaders have called for increased security measures in public spaces, while civil society groups have urged restraint and unity in the face of violence.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes to the victims and calls for justice. Hashtags such as #RedFortBlast and #DelhiUnderAttack trended nationally, as citizens expressed shock and demanded accountability.

Capital's Historic Centre Impacted

The blast occurred on 10 November 2025 at about 18:50 IST near a traffic signal by Gate 1 of the Red Fort metro station.

A white Hyundai i20 – described as slow-moving – detonated and ignited nearby vehicles, creating panic in the crowded Chandni Chowk area.

Security has been amplified at key installations, including airports, railway stations and major metro hubs. States such as Maharashtra and Uttarakhand issued high alert advisories.