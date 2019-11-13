Sharon Osbourne gave Chrissy Teigen a piece of her mind after the latter claimed that she makes money out of talking bad about people. She was not going to let her comment slide, so she aired out her thoughts during an episode of "The Talk."

The 67-year old was not just going to shut her mouth after Chrissy Teigen criticised her for dissing John Legend's remake of "Baby, It's Cold Outside." Sharon Osbourne had slammed the rewrite as "ridiculous" and the model commented in an interview that "Sharon's always gonna have something to say" and shared that she remembers those fun "days of getting to talk s**t for money."

Osbourne clapped back at Teigen on Monday's appearance on "The Talk" with insults of her own. She had strong words for the mom-of-two.

"It's amazing that you remember those days, because the show you were on didn't even last a season," she said of Teigen's show "FabLife" which was cancelled in 2016.

"We are self-made women at this table, who have lived very interesting lives. Every one of us has led a very deep, interesting life," Osbourne said.

.@MrsSOsbourne claps back at Chrissy Teigenâ€™s reaction of her criticism over John Legend's â€œBaby, Itâ€™s Cold Outside.â€ pic.twitter.com/1iZDjZBPlz — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) November 12, 2019

"The Osbournes" star made insinuations of her own when she told Teigen that she was born into the (music) industry and did not "just marry someone who was in the industry." Her father and mother were in the industry and so were her grandparents. Osbourne called herself an "industry baby." As for the "Lip Sync Battle" alum, she was a former Sports Illustrated model and has appeared in several fashion magazines before she married Legend, a multi-awarded singer and songwriter.

Despite her strong words, Osbourne clarified that she does not "want to start anything" with the "perfect couple." She said that she does not "have a bone to pick" but she is also entitled to her opinion, which for her the lyrics to Legend's rewrite of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" is "silly."

Osbourne also complimented Teigen for standing up for Legend and called it amazing. She also reminded her not to start anything because she knows that it will only get ugly. Now it is up to Teigen if she will actually do anything about Osbourne's comments.