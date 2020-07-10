Sharon Osbourne blasted Kanye West after his fashion brand Yeezy received millions worth of government loans to prevent layoffs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outspoken reality TV star sounded off on the recipients of the government's Payroll Protection Program (PPP) in an episode of her daytime talk show "The Talk." She admitted that she thought Mom-and-Pop businesses were most eligible and not those who already have billions attached to their names, like West.

"I thought it was like mama and papa type companies that really don't have that much profit in the bank, so you know they need help to keep people's jobs and everybody going," Osbourne said.

West reportedly has a net worth of $1.3 billion and Osbourne suggested that he use his money instead to keep his Yeezy employees. She called it "embarrassing" that he should have to take the government loan when he clearly has more than enough to pay his employees.

"And I just think that when you have that sort of cash, it's embarrassing to ask when you have it yourself. You have it, you have more than enough to keep 100 people going, so why ask the government, take from the government?" she asked.

The 67-year old admitted that she does not understand why West received the government fund when he clearly has the money. She pointed out the fact that he is a billionaire too, and that his family is also rich so he should just return the money to the government.

"When you are so wealthy, your family, everybody in your family is so wealthy, why are you doing this? I think he should give the money back," Osbourne added.

The PPP was created to help Mom-and-Pop shops keep afloat during a pandemic. To everyone's surprise though, those allegedly connected to the Trump government received most of the loan. West and his sister-in-law, Khloe Kardashian, received a loan worth between $2m and $5m and between $1million and $2million for Yeezy and Good American clothing line, respectively. Other beneficiaries included Reese Witherspoon's Draper James brand for around $350k and $1m and actor Channing Tatum's Saints and Sinners restaurant in New Orleans received between $150k and $350k.