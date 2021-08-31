Sharon Stone is grieving the loss of her nephew River who died on Monday from multiple organ failure, just days before his first birthday.

The 63-year-old "Basic Instinct" star shared the tragic news on Twitter in which she wrote, "River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021." She included an adorable video of the little one in bed smiling and laughing.

River William Stone

Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/T07dOKoK9G August 30, 2021

The tragic news came just a few days after Stone, who is in Italy now, asked for a miracle to save her nephew. She had rallied fans for support in praying for his survival. She posted a picture of River in the hospital hooked to several tubes and wrote, "My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

Dear Ms. Stone, I am so sorry to hear this devastating news about your beloved and beautiful nephew. Sending all the best to him, his caregivers, you, and the family as you all successfully navigate this ordeal. August 27, 2021

River died just days before he would have turned a year old on Sept. 8. Stone previously announced his arrival with a picture of him leaving the hospital as an adorable newborn.

"Look who's going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha's new baby," she captioned the snap.

Celebrities immediately sent their condolences to the "Total Recall" star and her brother's family for their loss. Hilary Swank commented on her post, "I'm so sorry. Deep heartfelt prayers for your family" and Billy Porter wrote, "So sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love and peace that's possible."

"I am so sorry. My lord," Selma Blair wrote and Debra Messing added, "Noooooooooooooo. I am in disbelief. Oh Sharon, there are no words, other than I'm so sorry for your whole family's loss. I am praying for all of you at this unimaginable time."

Stone knows the deep heartache of losing a child as she too lost hers in 2000. She had given birth to a stillborn baby. It was during this darkest moment of her life that she received a call about a baby due for adoption. Fast forward, she is now a single mother to three adopted sons: Quinn, 15, Laird, 16, and Roan, 21. She had called it a "great privilege" to raise them in an interview in 2019 and admitted, "when you adopt, you realise any child could be your child, any person could be your relative. After that, you never see the world in the same way again."