Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has fired back at popstar Billie Eilish after she criticised him for how he could use his wealth via Instagram.

The 23-year-old singer penned an explosive Instagram story as Musk is poised to become the world's first trillionaire. In her story, she calls Musk a 'F*cking Pathetic P*ssy B*tch'. She suggested he could end world hunger, rebuild Gaza, and protect endangered species.

Now, the richest man in the world is not cowering from the Birds of the Feather singer with a blunt response on X.

Billie Eilish Drags Elon Musk For Hoarding Trillions of Wealth

Eilish has been an outspoken critic of billionaires, advocating for them to donate a greater portion of their personal wealth to charitable causes.

During her appearance at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards last month, she urged the ultra-rich to donate, asking 'If you are a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but, yeah. Give your money away, shorties. Love you guys. Thank you so much'.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1833728804579111268?lang=en

Putting her own money into where her words are, Eilish also announced in the same event that she would donate $11.5 million (£9.6 million) from her 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour. This would support an organisation combating climate change, promoting climate justice, improving food equity, and reducing carbon footprints.

The Instagram carousel she recently shared was created by the advocacy organisation MyVoiceMyChoice. It called on Musk to use his wealth to address pressing global issues, including hunger and environmental conservation.

She ended the posts with a frustration at billionaires who she feels hoard resources instead of addressing crises.

Elon Musk Shares Thoughts on Billie Eilish's Comments

It was not long before Musk found Eilish's Instagram story on his X platform. His response did not address his controversial trillionaire status, but instead, carried on his original smug 'rebuttals'.

In a post showing Eilish's stories, Musk replied 'She's not the sharpest tool in the shed'.

This reply is consistent with his tendency to use social media for quick firebacks, similar to how he threatened to 'impregnate' Taylor Swift for backing Kamala Harris in the 2024 US Presidential Election.

Musk's Trillion Dollar Package: The Greed They Talk About in the Bible

Recently, Musk has received approval from a majority of Tesla shareholders for his unprecedented £761.8 billion ($1 trillion) pay package, despite opposition from advisory firms such as Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services.

The approval came during Tesla's annual meeting in Austin, Texas, and is designed to incentivise Musk to meet aggressive growth and operational milestones over the next decade.

The package is structured into 12 tranches of share grants, which Musk will only receive as Tesla achieves specific targets. These include hitting market capitalisation benchmarks and operational goals that could increase his ownership from roughly 13% to 25%, adding over 423 million shares to his holdings.

With this approval, Musk could become the world's first trillionaire if targets are met. The shareholder approval also means they are confident in Musk's vision to turn Tesla into a $2 trillion (£1.5 trillion) brand, despite debates over the fairness of the package.