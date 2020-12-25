Celebrity attorney Shawn Holley said his client, Shia LeBeouf, knows that he needs help and so the actor is in the process of exploring an inpatient rehab program.

In a statement to Variety, Holley revealed that the "Transformers" star acknowledges he has behavioural issues and that he is willing to make things right. Thus, he agrees to get into an "intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."

In the same statement, the attorney likewise clarified reports that LeBeouf was unwilling to settle or reach an agreement with former girlfriend FKA twigs. The singer filed a lawsuit against the actor on claims of domestic and sexual abuse.

According to her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, she had wanted to settle the matter privately before she went public with the case. FKA twigs asked the "Honey Boy" star to do two things: to make a donation to organisations that cater to domestic violence victims and "agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment." But he was "unwilling to agree to get appropriate help."

Holley told the publication that when the allegations first came up a year ago, LeBeouf was with a different attorney. But he "immediately accepted responsibility for the many things he had done wrong." He also "expressed his willingness to do what Twigs wanted him to do, almost all of which were perfectly reasonable."

"To that end, he paid for, scheduled, rescheduled (when she changed the date), and travelled from another country to attend the mediation set up by the lawyers for both sides. When Twigs' lawyer cancelled the mediation, Shia's lawyer tried to get it rescheduled," he explained, adding that the actor's "position has never changed."

Holley revealed that he has also "reached out to Mr. Freedman to see how things might get back on track." As for LeBeouf, he shared that he is in therapy and a sober member of a 12-step program. He responded to FKA twigs' allegations and admitted that he has been abusive not just to himself but to everyone else around him. He also has a history of hurting those closest to him and said there is nothing else he can say but sorry.