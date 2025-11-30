A video filmed in Taylor, Michigan, showing what appear to be two moons in the night sky has prompted widespread curiosity — but as interesting as it could have turned out if true, astronomers say the phenomenon has no connection to Earth's newly identified quasi-moon, 2025 PN7.

The original Michigan clip was shared on TikTok, along with similar clips from Chicago and Cape Town which circulated online within the last two years, each showing a bright moon beside a smaller glowing orb.

Although the images look unusual, scientists confirm Earth still has only one visible natural moon, and no known celestial body currently near Earth could produce a second bright object of that size.

Reports of 'Two Moons' in Michigan and Beyond

The Michigan video shows the moon alongside a smaller, dimmer circular light that appears motionless. Videos from Chicago and Cape Town captured similar two-object illusions, leading viewers to question whether Earth might be experiencing a rare astronomical event.

However, astronomers caution that none of these sightings represent a second moon or any known natural satellite. Each clip was recorded under different conditions, but their appearance aligns closely with known optical or photographic effects — not an additional celestial body.

What a Quasi-Moon Actually Is — and Why You Can't See It

In October, astronomers confirmed 2025 PN7, a small asteroid — about 60 feet wide — that orbits the sun on a path very closely aligned with Earth's. This makes it a 'quasi-moon', meaning it appears to travel alongside Earth but is not gravitationally bound like the real moon.

PN7 orbits the sun, is faint at magnitude 26, and requires large telescopes for detection, this means no video filmed from Earth could show PN7 with the naked eye, ruling it out as the second object seen in Michigan or elsewhere.

So What Explains the 'Two Moon' Videos?

Astronomers and imaging specialists point to several well-documented explanations that match the visuals in the clips:

Camera Lens Reflection / Internal Flare. Smartphones often create ghost images when filming bright objects at night, causing fake 'double moon' videos. This results in a dimmer second 'orb' positioned opposite the light source.

Atmospheric refraction, or lunar mirages. These occur under specific conditions, such as thin ice crystals or strong temperature layers. Light from the moon can refract, creating displaced reflections, duplicate ghost moons, and halo-style double images. This rare phenomenon is documented.

Secondary Light Source Misidentified. A distant light (such as a bright star, aircraft light, or ground reflection) can appear deceptively moon-like when zoomed in or recorded out of focus, although in the Michigan clip the shape matches typical flare behaviour.

A Clearer Overview on the Phenomenon

Earth's newly discovered quasi-moon is not visible, and no astronomical event is producing a second moon in the sky. The objects captured in Michigan, Chicago, and Cape Town are consistent with optical illusions, lens reflections, or atmospheric effects — not a celestial body.

The conclusion: Earth still has one visible natural moon. Everything else seen in these videos has a grounded, explainable cause — supported by imaging science and confirmed astronomy.